Emma Morano The Oldest Person In The World Dies At Age 117

Emma Morano, who was named the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 117. She passed away Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Dr. Carlo Bava told the AP that Morano’s caretaker called him to say that she had passed away while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morano was born in Nov. 29, 1899 and she was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world born in the 1800s.

Dr. Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He revealed “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.

Morano was the oldest of eight children, USA Today reported. Her siblings all preceded her in death, including a sister who lived to be 102.

“From a strictly medical and scientific point of view,” Bava told AP, “she can be considered a phenomenon.”

More News:

[H/T PEOPLE]