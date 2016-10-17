Brie Bella Reveals Husband Daniel Bryan Has Battled Depression for Years

Former WWE star Brie Bella revealed an emotional secret about her husband, former WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, on this week’s episode of E!’s Total Bellas, E! News reports.

In a preview clip from Wednesday’s episode, Bella tells her sister, Nikki Bella, that her husband has been battling depression since he was 25 years old.

“What a lot of people don’t know about my husband is he’s been battling depression since he was 25,” she says in the video. “And really our whole relationship I’ve been used to his depression, but definitely in the last two years I know, OK it comes, it hits hard, but it only lasts for two days.”

“I’ve always told him, ‘Go to therapy or see someone,’” she continues. “And I’ve always left it for him to decide who he wants to tell, how he wants to tell people.”

Brie added that since she and Bryan have been living with Nikki and John Cena, they “can’t hide it anymore.”

Brie and Bryan are currently expecting their first child together.

