Breaking: Bernard Fox, Who Played Dr. Bombay on ‘Bewitched,’ Dies at 89

Bernard Fox, best known for his role as Dr. Bombay on the ABC series Bewitched, died at the age of 89 on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor died of heart failure at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Calif., according to his publicist, Harlan Boll.

Fox played Colonel Archibald Gracie IV in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic. In the film, his character was the one that delivered the line, “Iceberg dead ahead, sir!”

NYDailyNews: “Bewitched” and “Titanic” actor Bernard Fox dead at 89 https://t.co/EZSzUIov20 pic.twitter.com/DwbnJYjAl0 — Amanda Lenon (@LenonAmanda) December 14, 2016



He also voiced characters in Disney’s animated features The Rescuers (1977) and The Rescuers Down Under (1990) and portrayed a retired Air Force pilot in The Mummy (1999).

Fox played Dr. Bombay on 19 episodes of the TV series Bewitched.

He leaves his wife Jacqueline, daughter Amanda and grandchildren David-Mitchel and Samantha.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.

