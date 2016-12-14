Brad Pitt ‘Hopes’ To See Children, Might Spend Holidays Alone

The 52-year-old star is currently in the middle of a massive legal battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife over their six children, but Brad Pitt still holds out hope that he’ll get some family time this holiday season. The couple split back in September, and it’s reported that Pitt didn’t get to spend time with his children on Thanksgiving, a trend that might continue through the end of the year.

A source close to Pitt said, “Brad hopes to see the kids for Christmas at some point,” and adds, “but when hasn’t been determined.”

The complications from whether or not Pitt will see Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are a result of Jolie filing for full custody of the children. Another snag is that Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI are looking into allegations that Pitt struck one of his children during an incident on an airplane.

The source close to Pitt says he has only seen his children a handful of times, pointing out it’s been no more than four. An email from Jolie’s attorney says the complications are merely logistical and due to scheduling concerns.

A close friend of Pitt’s has said the actor has grown “sad and frustrated” that his pleas to spend time with his children have gone ignored.

Details on reasons for the pair’s divorce have been minimal, citing nothing more than “irreconcilable differences” as the cause.

