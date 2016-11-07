‘Boy Meets World’s’ Cory And Topanga Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary In ‘Girl Meets World’

Cory and Topanga first met on Boy Meets World. Over a decade later they finally got married, and now they’re celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

Now portrayed in the Disney series Girl Meets World, Corey and Topanga Matthews face life and all its challenges with their two children. Riley Matthews and her friends Maya and Farkle face their own challenges, especially since her dad is the history teacher there.

Girl Meets World is a familiar setting with new faces and stories, but more than anything we’re just happy to see Cory and Topanga are still the happy couple we’ve come to know and love.

Happy 17th wedding anniversary, Cory and Topanga!

