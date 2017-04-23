Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani On The Empire State Building

Blake Shelton is worried he’s lost his ability to one-up romantic gestures now that someone put his lady’s face on the Empire State Building in New York City.

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that shit?!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Shelton shared a picture of the photo displayed on the enormous building, expressing his concern for being able to top such a grand gesture.

“Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriend’s picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that sh–?!!” he wrote.

Thankfully, the photo wasn’t put there by someone trying to steal Gwen Stefani‘s heart. The photo is from the singer’s Harper Bazaar cover shoot and is displayed as part of the publication’s 150th-anniversary celebration, according to Taste of Country.

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston have also been lucky enough to have their photos lit up on the side of the building.

Even if he can’t put her face on the side of a building, somehow we believe in Shelton’s ability to surprise his girlfriend with something equally, if not more, awesome and romantic.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com