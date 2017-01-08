Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Stunning New Body After Giving Birth

Two months ago, Blac Chyna gave birth to her and Rob Kardashian‘s first child, Dream, but based on the photos she’s been sharing on Snapchat, you couldn’t even tell!

Follow @imblacchyna96 A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

The 28-year-old reality star couldn’t resist showing the progress she’s made to get her body get back to pre-pregnancy condition, and from the looks of things, she has plenty of reasons to be proud. The photos and videos could convince anyone that Chyna was never pregnant in the first place, although that would call into question where Chyna obtained an infant.

Follow @imblacchyna96 A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Follow @imblacchyna96 A photo posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

It’s been a tough few weeks for Chyna, what with her separation from Rob, the Kardashian clan actively trying to separate her from his life, Rob’s medical troubles, and her eventual reunion with him, so from the looks of things, she’s been channeling all of that stress into working out, which clearly paid off.

