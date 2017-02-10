Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Not Living Together

Despite being engaged and sharing a three-month-old daughter, it seems that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still not living together. The two have always had a bit of a rocky relationship, and have been known to fight, but many are wondering if the two are actually still together or just going through the motions.

According to PEOPLE, a source has said that the Rob & Chyna stars are indeed still together and that they are still engaged. However, the two reality stars are still not living together. They had a very big, and very public fight right before Christmas, where Chyna decided to move out of Kardashian’s home. Despite their reconciliation nearly 48 hours later, it seems that they haven’t completely made up.

“They are together, but not living together,” a source close to the couple said. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks, though.”

As it turns out, the couple seems to be having some serious trust issues. Kardashian doesn’t seem to trust Chyna, especially when it comes to other men. Actually, their fight in December erupted after Chyna’s Instagram account was allegedly hacked. The hacker posted messages that insinuated that Chyna had not only been cheating on Kardashian but using him for his name and fame.Needless to say, Kardashian freaked out, causing a domino effect of troubles for the couple.

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” continues the source. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys will cause a huge fight.”

Well, there is the chance that there will be another big fight brewing then. As it turns out, Chyna was spotted out with another man watching the Super Bowl. A source said that had they not known better, the two looked like they were a couple.

Hopefully, Kardashian and Chyna will make up, or choose to officially break up, whichever is better for their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if there is any future wedding news.

