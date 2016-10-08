Bill Murray Cheers On The Cubs Wearing The Best Shirt Ever

Who you gonna’ call to dress to impress at a Cubs game? Bill Murray, who, evidently “ain’t afraid of no goats.”
The Ghost Busters legend showed up to Game 1 wearing a shirt only he could pull off.
#Cubs #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/5GvOi2LAiw— Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) October 8, 2016
The Hollywood comedy icon seemed happy to pose for a photo at Wrigley Field, though the fan in the background seems less than thrilled about it.
But the real question is: Will Murray bring the Cubs good luck?
[ H/T WGNTV ]