New Big Bang Theory Details Have Been Released, And It’s Time To Get Excited

New details regarding further seasons of The Big Bang Theory have surfaced.

On Tuesday morning, CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves attended the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Florida. While at the event, he spoke out about the progress that has been made in closing deals with the cast of the wildly popular comedy series.

Moonves revealed that the star-studded cast is on the “two-yard line” for striking an agreement. “I suspect you will hear news about that fairly shortly,” he said.

Currently, Warner Bros. TV is in the midst of contract negotiations with the final two core members, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, according to Variety.

The original five lead actors – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg – have all agreed to a pay cut in order to give Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch the chance to make more money per episode.

In Season 10, the original five made $1 million per episode. However, they have expressed their willingness to give up $100k each in order to give Bialik and Rauch the chance to reel in $450k each per episode.

Bialik and Rauch portray Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski, respectively.

Moonves dished on the untitled Sheldon Cooper project that is in the works. He referred to series as “Little Sheldon,” which is likely not the official title, and officially revealed that the show is a go.

He also gave a brief description of the offshoot series that will center around a younger version of the character made popular by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory.

“Picture him as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas in a very right-wing family that is not used to having a 10-year-old genius living in their midst,” Moonves said.

The CBS CEO mentioned that Big Bang showrunner Steven Molaro has developed a “terrific script” for the upcoming series.

Moonves also dished on what slot the series will likely take when it airs on TV.

“That will be the show probably on right after Big Bang.”

Be sure to tune in for The Big Bang Theory on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

