Betty White To Return To Bones For Season 12

Legendary actress Betty White will be reprising her role as Dr. Beth Mayer on Fox’s hit series Bones. The 94-year-old actress will be appearing in the tenth episode of the 12th and final season of the wildly popular murder mystery show.

In the show, Betty White’s character Dr. Mayer is the world’s most experienced forensic anthropologist. She is accomplished, extremely sharp, and is completely fabulous. So basically her character is not too different from her real-life persona.

White first appeared on the 11th season of the series last year in the episode titled “The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves.” She offered her expertise in order to solve a murder mystery, so our best guess is that she will be helping the gang sort out clues once again.

The final season will feature “the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team’s past.” According to Deadline, there will also be a lumberjack competition, a wedding, “an epic killer storyline,” and Booth and Brennan’s relationship in their marriage will be tested. On top of all of that Betty White will be returning to the show, so we could not be more excited for the forthcoming season of Bones.

Bones stars Emily Deschanel as Temperance Brennan, David Boreanaz as Seeley Booth, Michaela Conlin as Angela Montenegro, T.J. Thyne as Jack Hodgins, and Tamara Taylor as Camille Saroyan. The series first debuted on Fox back in 2005, and will be coming to a conclusion after the upcoming twelfth season.

Over the course of her illustrious 70-year career, Betty White has managed to rack up seven Emmy awards. She is most known for her role as the “Happy Homemaker” Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and for her dopey character Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.

Most recently, she wrapped filming on the sixth and final season of Hot in Cleveland. She portrayed the snarky, lovable character Elka for which she has previously earned an Emmy nomination.

In 2010, White won her seventh Emmy award for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after hosting Saturday Night Live. The episode with Betty White was one of the most highly-rated ones in the show’s long history. White recently had guest-starring roles on SpongeBob Square Pants and Crowded.

The final season of Bones premieres on January 3 on Fox.

Are you excited for Betty White to reprise her role as Dr. Beth Mayer on Bones?

[H/T TV Guide, Deadline]