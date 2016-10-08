Ben Affleck Does Kid Theater With Jimmy Fallon

To promote next week’s release of The Accountant, Ben Affeck went on The Tonight Show, and the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, had the Batman actor participate in “Kid Theater.” With no direction and just being provided the title of the film, elementary school children wrote several scenes for The Accountant, and Affleck and Fallon acted them out.

The first scene involves a little boy (Affleck) and a little girl (Fallon) talking on the bench. The boy can’t decide if he wants to be an astronaut or an accountant when he grows up. The girl suggests combining both professions. In the second scene, Affleck plays a father who is too busy to play any games with son (Fallon), but he makes time to give his boy a 5-second (counted aloud) hug. In the third and final scene, two accountants are having dinner with each other, but the two almost come to blows when they discover they don’t have the same favorite number.

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations. With the Treasury Department’s Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (J.K. Simmons), starting to close in, Christian takes on a legitimate client: a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars. But as Christian uncooks the books and gets closer to the truth, it is the body count that starts to rise.

The cast features Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow. The film is directed by Gavin O’Connor, written By Bill Dubuque, and produced By Mark Williams and Lynette Howell. The executive producers are Gavin O’Connor, Jamie Patricof, and Marty Ewing.

The Accountant will land in theaters on October 14th.