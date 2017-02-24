Beetlejuice Workprint Scenes Uncovered

In the last six months fans’ dreams of a Beetlejuice 2 have been shaken to the reality that it isn’t happening.

That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still a lot of fun discussion points surrounding the original and this week we were treated to some of the previously unseen Tim Burton goodness.

A Beetlejuice fan on YouTube found three incredibly rare, deleted scenes from the workprint version of the 1988 classic that have never been publicly made available.

What he did next has made for some fun Friday time-killing as he uploaded them to his channel for the world to see.

The three scenes — shown below in black-and-white and with a timecode stamp — made it to the cutting room floor for various reasons (obviously), but getting a chance for a ‘special features’ option that Winona Rider and Michael Keaton fans can enjoy made be a salvo for the movie we will never get.

IMDb gives a quick account to each clip.

This version of the film runs around 2 minutes shorter than the theater release, has a few extra scenes and is missing some. This version has 4 major differences.

Alternate scene: The scene were Adam attempts to leave the house after he and his wife die is different. Instead of a desert he sees empty darkness filled with rolling cogs.

Extra Scenes: There is an added scene were Lydia is developing the pictures she took of Adam and Barbra. Then after her mother yells at her and blames her for cutting holes in her sheets Lydia runs upstairs and tries to convince her dad the pictures are real. There is an added 10 seconds after the adults were in the attic searching for the ghost were we see the desert monster trying to eat Adam and Barbra as they hang from the attic window.

Finally there is an extra 2 minute scene at the end were we see Lydia riding her bike home from school and her parents talking to Jane on the phone telling her they do not want to sell the house.

Side note: Lydia’s dancing scene is cut short in this version, and there is no scene with Beetlejuice in the waiting room.

If that wasn’t enough, refresh your memory on where the film and its sequel currently stand.

“Rule number one, do not talk about future [movies] until they are realized.” Tim Burton said when promoting Miss Perigrines. “In the past I have talked about two projects that were then canceled. I love the character… If it has to happen it will happen… Better not to plan too far in advance. We’ll see. Do not forget the best movie I’ve ever done, Superman. “

The original cast (like Keaton and Ryder) have all been open to the possibility of revisiting the world (and netherworld) but both seem resigned to the idea that it is now dead.

“It’s possible that ship has sailed,” Keaton explained last year.

Rider was less than enthusiastic, too. Saying she had no idea where the project stood or if it even existed.

“The only way it could really ever be done is with Tim [Burton] and Michael [Keaton],” she said. “I don’t know.”

Even if Keaton and Rider have had conversations, and it’s certainly something on Burton’s radar, Beetlejuice 2 isn’t as far along as some rumors would have you believe.