Barack Obama Tweets For First Time After Donald Trump Becomes President

Earlier today, former Apprentice star and now President Donald Trump sent a Twitter message to his followers that read: “Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, from one party to another – but we are transferring…”

And now, former President Barack Obama has tweeted out his first message as a civilian. Obama wrote: “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”

Both Obama and Trump have been vocal on Twitter today and sent out several tweets across the board. After being sworn in as the President of the United States, the billionaire real estate mogul immediately hopped on social media to proclaim his intentions for his tenure in office.

Donald Trump tweeted this message on Friday morning:

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” Trump tweeted. “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst.”

While President Trump may be eager to get behind the desk in the Oval office and get to work, there were others who were not so thrilled that he was taking his place in the White House.

A slew of celebrities took to Twitter and other social media platforms in order to express their reaction to the new Donald Trump presidency. Some were excited, but there were many that were fearful and/or angry. The most shocking reaction actually came from Cowboys & Aliens star Olivia Wilde. Check out what she had to say here.

What was your reaction to seeing Barack Obama’s first tweet since Donald Trump assumed the presidency?

