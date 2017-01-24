Attempted Murderer Testifies She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Herself For Stabbing Nurse

Pearl Moen has been sentenced to time in prison after describing she received a “high unlike any other” after stabbing a woman 21 times.

Moen, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident in Austin, Texas will serve 15 years behind bars, the Travis County District Attorney said in a news release. Moen was sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutors revealed Moen’s diary entries showed she stabbed her 23-year-old victim, a nurse, because she wanted to see what it would feel like to kill someone. She has a history of drug use and psychological issues but no previous criminal record, the District Attorney’s office said.

In a diary entry included in court documents, Moen depicted the stabbing, calling it “absolutely fantastic.” The entry reads:

“So, okay, I’ll start with the exciting bit. I stabbed an innocent woman to death earlier today. (Technically yesterday since it’s 1 am). It was absolutely fantastic. Murder gives me a high unlike any other, it feels like this crisp unreality. Flashing & sparkling. Adrenaline & shock. Fight or flight mode. How do I even go about describing it. The whole thing was unreal. I’m so proud of myself. I stabbed her like 20 times. Maybe more. I wasn’t counting. She screamed & grabbed at me saying “what the f***?! Help. Leave.” For now, I should explain why. Other than the fact that I’m a homicidal psychopath. I have a deep hatred towards people right now…Yesterday I lost my other gold ring I’ve worn all my life on a chain as it was ripped off by a girl I was murdering. Fate is weird…”

Fortunately, Moen’s victim survived the attack and was able to testify in court saying she was “glad [Moen] stabbed her rather than a child, an elderly person or someone who could not defend themselves,” according to prosecutors. The victim said she was able to save herself because of her medical training.

“The determination the victim showed from the moment of the stabbing through her recovery and prosecution is inspiring,” the case’s lead prosecutor said in a statement. “Her strength coupled with community involvement and good detective work is what made this prosecution possible. This office was proud to fight for justice on her behalf.”

Shortly after the incident, a local neighborhood association handed out fliers with a sketch of Moen. For months, Austin police searched for the suspect and finally caught a break on Valentine’s Day. Moen’s mother contacted investigators and said she believed her daughter to be the suspect in the flyer, People reports.

Moen was charged in March with attempted murder, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, the DA’s news release states. She agreed to serve 15 years as part of a plea agreement to the same charge.

