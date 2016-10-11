Ashley Olsen Turns Heads and Raises Eyebrows When She Steps out in Floor Length Cardigan

Ashley Olsen stepped out in New York City wearing an outfit that was perfect for the chilly weather, but maybe not so perfect for a street style blog.

The actress donned a floor-length cardigan that buttoned all the way down to brush the tops of her black leather boots. Interestingly, half the sweater is a solid olive color, while the other half is a hunter green, gray, and black striped pattern.

She completed the look with a navy quilted jacket, delicate gold jewelry and dark, oversized sunglasses.

The 30-year-old fashion designer likes oversized pieces so it’s no surprise she’d rock a long sweater, but this particular one seems like an odd choice.

What do you think, Womanistas? Would you wear this?

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.