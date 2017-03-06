Ashley Graham Just Went Fully Nude On Instagram

Ashley Graham put her curvy figure on full display in an all-new completely nude photo that the Sports Illustrated model shared on Instagram. The 29-year-old took to social media on Monday morning to post the risqué snaps.

All I have to say is – Thank You @PrabalGurung! Thank you for your desire to create clothes for ALL women. Scroll through to see his latest collab with @lanebryant! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:14am PST

In the steamy images, the brunette beauty was photographed striking a seductive pose that strategically guarded her modesty. Graham covered her chest with her right hand and propped her left leg up to put her showcase her voluptuous derriere.

Only minutes after posting, Ashley Graham’s followers went absolutely nuts. Less than an hour after sharing, the pics racked up more than 59k likes and received hundreds of comments about how stunning Ashley looked.

“Absolutely beautiful! Natural, organic beauty is truly stunning!” one fan wrote. “Love this!! Such an inspiration to us Full figure women,” another commenter said.

Graham captioned the snap: “All I have to say is – Thank you @PrabalGurung! Thank you for your desire to create clothes for ALL women. Scroll through to see his latest collab with @lanebryant!”

Ashley Graham has been outspoken about not being afraid to show off her body even though her figure is much fuller than the traditional model.

“I work out. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in January. “And I’m not ashamed of a few bumps, lumps of cellulite, and you shouldn’t be either.”

While Ashley isn’t afraid to show off her body, she does have limits.

“For me, I don’t do nip or bush. I won’t do it,” she said during a recent interview with Elle magazine. And that’s because I talk to numerous young women in high school and I talk to them about owning who they are, and not giving up their sexuality because they have to.”

“I think it’s important for women to honor their vagina. A lot of us give it up quickly just to feel love. For me, being in Sports Illustrated is saying, love yourself. Be proud of who you are. “You know, my Lane Bryant ads are non-retouched. You see every lump and bump. Even when I saw it, I was like, ‘Well, I thought I was sucking in more than that. Oh well.’ It’s real. Porn is artificial on so many levels.”

