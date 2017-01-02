Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Secret To Staying Young

Arnold Schwarzenegger might only be taking over Donald Trump’s former place at the head of the Celebrity Apprentice table, but a New Year’s Eve sketch with Seth Meyers proved that he’s still got some Terminator left in him.

He also let the world in on his secret to staying so fit over the years – but it probably isn’t what you’d expect.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host unveiled a skit in which he went to Arnold’s exclusive New Year’s party. When Seth arrives to the event, he looks around the room, and realizes he’s the only guest in attendance. Arnold says that he only invites one guest to the party every year – so he can get to know them better.

After a bit of awkward conversation with the former Governor of California – and a completely misread warning from a sketchy bartender – Arnold reveals that he can really heal himself as he did in the Terminator movies. He then asks Seth if he can share his secret to staying so young.

“I invite one person every New Year’s Eve, to talk to them like to you. Then, I suck the life out of them and I use it for myself – to gain power and energy. I’ve been doing this for 200 years.”

This hilarious sketch reminded everyone just how funny Arnold can be, as he delivered such a silly line with a seemingly honest attitude.

Who knows what Arnold’s real secret is to staying in shape, but the world is hopeful his comments weren’t exactly the truth.

