Ariel Winter Shares Cute Birthday Photo With Her Godson

On Thursday evening, Ariel Winter shared a cute photo with her godson along posted a message to the 1-year-old boy that will make your heart melt.

Happy 1st birthday to my godson, my little king. I love you more than you could ever imagine. You are the most special little boy and the light of my life. ❤ Happy birthday my love. A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

The 18-year-old actress captioned the adorable snap: “Happy 1st birthday to my godson, my little king. I love you more than you could ever imagine. You are the most special little boy and the light of my life. Happy birthday my love.”

In the black-and-white photo, the Modern Family star is rocking a black dress with a lace-up neckline while holding her godson, who looks dapper in a vest and bowtie. The two are both smiling from ear-to-ear and Ariel’s godson wraps his tiny hand around her finger.

Since posting on social media, Winter’s fans showered the snap with more than 131k likes and hundreds of comments about how precious the photo was.

While this photo with her godson was a totally innocent snap, Ariel Winter has been regularly taking to Instagram recently to share pics that were more of the naughty variety.

Earlier this week, Winter went out with friends and documented the evening on social media. During the outing, the black-haired beauty donned one of her most revealing outfits ever. She is no stranger to sharing steamy booty pics on the Internet, but the sparkly dress Ariel rocked on Tuesday night definitely left very little to the imagination.

Winter captioned the pic: “3 Aquarians + 1 Cancer.”

3 Aquarians + 1 Cancer A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

Winter also posted a racy makeout pic with her new boyfriend Levi Meaden this week that will make your jaw drop. Check out the images here.

To keep up with Ariel Winter, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite photo that Ariel Winter has posted on Instagram?

