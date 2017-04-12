Ariel Winter’s New Outfit Is Getting Us Amped For Summertime

Ariel Winter had everyone feeling summertime vibes this week in a revealing getup that showed off some serious skin.

On Monday, the Modern Family star went out for an afternoon stroll in West Hollywood. She was photographed sipping a Starbucks tea and turning heads in her skimpy outfit.

The 19-year-old actress sported a midriff-baring crop top that put her trim tummy on full display. She paired the shirt with a pair of faded ripped jeans and white sneakers. Ariel’s shoulder-length locks were pulled back out of her face as she accessorized her look with a pair of nerdy chic glasses.

Check out the photos of Ariel Winter here.

The brunette beauty was meeting up with a male friend of hers who was carrying some clothing. The two of them hugged upon seeing each other and then headed into a building together, according to Daily Mail.

Even though Ariel Winter regularly shows off her curvy figure on social media, the actress has admitted that she wasn’t always as secure in her image. Growing up as the star of an ABC award-winning sitcom, Ariel was a steady fixture in the media spotlight, which she says was not great for her self-esteem as a youngster. However, Ariel Winter credits her onscreen aunt Sofia Vergara with helping her find her body confidence.

“I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like,” she said. “She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice like, ‘Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,’ or ‘wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.’”

While Ariel’s outfit that she donned walking the streets of L.A. on Monday was definitely eye-catching, Winter’s look in one of her latest Instagram posts was easily one of the sexiest ensembles she has worn to date.

Ariel shared a wildly racy photo that showed her wearing nothing but a sports bra and a pair of jeans that had cutouts right below her booty. She turned her backside towards the camera to flaunt her hourglass shape, and her social media followers went absolutely nuts. Check out the photo below.

🐯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

What do you think of Ariel Winter’s skimpy getup?

