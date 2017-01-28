Ariel Winter Just Shared A Duel Booty Pic To Celebrate Her Friend

Well, Ariel Winter is back to her rear-end glory on Instagram. The Modern Family star has paused her recent sentimental throwback posts and has posted a classic booty pic to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

Ariel Winter plays the younger, smarter sister on Modern Family and, in the beginning, played the role perfectly. She continues to play it well, but she has grown into a completely different style of character. We will be curious to see how her character continues to evolve, and are excited to see whatever shifts may come. Her Instagram account definitely does not reflect her onscreen character, but that is not a bad thing at all.

See her new picture below:

Happy birthday to my #1 wifey hoe💋🍑love you to the 🌚 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

After Winter also shared a throwback post on Instagram on Thursday, the actress’ followers threw out more than 37k likes, and left hundreds of comments.

Many of Winter’s fans remarked that they totally forgot that she portrayed Harmony Faith Lane in the Shane Black flick.

“OOOHHHH MMYYY GGOODD ! THAT WAS YOU !? Hahahaha. I watch this film sometimes just randomly,” one fan wrote.

“I didn’t know that was you!” another fan wrote. “Love that movie! Definitely a favorite!”

Earlier on Thursday, Winter posted another TBT pic. While the aforementioned post was totally adorable, the other one was somewhat peculiar. Ariel shared a snap of one her BFF’s on Instagram from several years ago. While the photo seems like a normal selfie between friends, the caption made the post totally strange.

Winter captioned the pic: “#tbt to being literal fetuses…happy birthy @joe.kaprielian I couldn’t be luckier to call you my best friend. Thank you for being one fo the most amazing people I know…not to mention the funniest. You’re the forearm to my weenus. Love you!”

What do you think of Winter’s tribute post to her friend’s birthday? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

