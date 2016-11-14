Anneliese Van Der Pol Confirmed to Return for ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff

When news broke that Disney Channel hit That’s So Raven would be receiving its very own spinoff series, it’s safe to say we were pretty excited. Now, actress Anneliese Van Der Pol is set to reprise her role as Chelsea Daniels in the upcoming show, which also starsRaven-Symoné as the titular teen psychic, now all grown up.

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

E! News reports that the series will focus on Raven, a divorced mom raising her two kids, Nia and Booker, one of whom has inherited her psychic abilities. Van Der Pol’s character, who is Raven’s best friend, will be raising her son, Levi, who is described as a self-serving, arrogant character who’s not afraid to do a little manipulating to get his way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Disney)

Van Der Pol shared the news in a tweet Monday, writing that she could “finally announce” her involvement in the series.

Disney Channel executive vice president Adam Bonnet gave a bit of insight on the spinoff in a statement when the news was first announced.

“Raven’s brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel’s success around the world,” the statement read. “Her performance in That’s So Raven is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.