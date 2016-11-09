Amy Schumer Has Officially Weighed In On Donald Trump’s Win

Amy Schumer has officially weighed in on Donald Trump winning the presidency, and the 35-year-old comedienne is disgusted about it to say the least.

The Trainwreck actress took to social media to express her concerns and anger that the Republican candidate will be heading to the White House.

Schumer shared a length post on Instagram with caption that reads:

“First of all the interviews where I said I would move was in London and was in jest. Not that anyone needs more than a headline to count something as official news. Anyone saying pack your bags is just as disgusting as anyone who voted for this racist homophobic openly disrespectful woman abuser.”

“Like the rest of us I am grieving today. My heart is in a million pieces. My heart breaks for my niece and my friends who are pregnant bringing children into the world right now. Like everyone else I am horrified that people believed these bumper sticker slogans filled with hate he spewed.”

Schumer then went on to attack Donald Trump’s supporters directly.

“People who voted for him you are weak. You are not just misinformed. You didn’t even attempt information. You say locker her up and you know something about the word email but what was in the emails? You have no clue. Well I’ll tell you if you were able to read this far through the holes in your sheet. They said nothing incriminating. Nothing. She dedicated her entire life to public service and got our children Health care and education without discrimination.”

“He didn’t pay his workers. Started a fake college. Ripped people off. Never paid his taxes and sexually assaulted women and on and on She would have taken care of us. I personally would have had to pay higher taxes. All the celebrities backing her would have. People asked how much I was paid to stand with her. Nothing. None of us were paid a dollar. We would have had to pay a lot more because we are fortunate enough to make a high income. But we all wanted to do it to take care of the people in need. She was fighting to take care of you kicking and screaming babies.”

“Yelling about emails you know nothing about and not liking her clothes or her hair she wanted to protect you. Well you’ve gotten what you asked for and now you can watch the sky open up. Literally. I am furious. I cry for her and for all the smart people I love who know what’s right and I cry for you people who fell for shiny hats and reality catch phrases. She would have protected you. Today we grieve tomorrow we begin again. yes this quote is fake but it doesn’t matter.”

What are your thoughts on what Amy Schumer had to say about the election?

