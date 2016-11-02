Amy Schumer Buys Insanely Expensive Home In New York City

Comedienne Amy Schumer just bought a crazy expensive new home in New York City.

The deluxe pad in NYC’s Upper West Side was listed at $12.15 million dollars.

The Trainwreck actress reportedly closed on the penthouse in October, according to TMZ.

Her sick new crib that sits on Riverside Drive is a 5 bed, 5.5 bath penthouse and has been described as a Malibu beach house fused with a sophisticated Manhattan architecture. The property is two floors with glass walls that look out over the neighboring Hudson River and New Jersey.

The extremely spacious home is 4,500 square foot with nearly 3,000 square feet on the outside. It has a skylight and plenty of natural light that shines in every room of the property. The stunning residence also comes with a power room and a gas fire place.

While the $12.15 price tag on the house seems shockingly high, the cost has gone significantly down since being listed in April for an astounding $18.9 million.

The property listing on YouTube says, “Perhaps the most unusual and gorgeous penthouse ever to appear on the market.” The house is “chic, bright, and airy like a Malibu beach house with the sophistication of New York architecture.”

In 2014, Schumer previously purchased a fourth floor walk-up penthouse for $1.695 million. She has since put that property up for sale and dropped the price down to $1.625 million.

The 35-year-old actress previously listed the home for $2.075 million back in November.

“I’ve been here for two and a half years and for a while had my comedian boyfriend move in with me, but sharing a studio is a bad idea,” Schumer said while talking about her last home during an interview with Brick Underground in 2011. “We broke up for a month just because of that and we are now happily together living separately. I don’t think I ever want to share an apartment with anyone again, although it would be nice if he lived upstairs.”

While business seems to be going well for Schumer in light of the fact that she just bought a ridiculously expensive new home in New York City, she recently hit a snag in one of her stand-up comedy performances when hundreds of fans got up and left in the middle of the show.

