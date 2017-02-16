Amber Rose Gets Massive ‘Hollywood’ Tattoo After Split With Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Rose got a brand new tattoo and it is massive. The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her fresh ink, which is a huge black and white tat of the “Hollywood” sign.

The 33-year-old captioned the photo: “My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado.”

My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado 😎 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

The image shows Amber’s arm with the stunning tat taking up nearly the entire surface of her skin. The tattoo artist managed to make the tat pop right off of Rose’s forearm by utilizing shiny white ink against textured background that gave the tat a gritty realistic appearance.

Since posting on social media, the mother of one’s photo racked up more than 58k likes and hundreds of comments from her following expressing how nicely done the tattoo was.

The tattoo was done by L.A.-based artist Nikko Hurtado. He shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption: “‘Hollywood’ done on the Forarm (sic) of the sweet @amberrose thanks for being tough and can’t wait to continue it. More work to come. #BlacAnchorLA @blackanchorcollective @stencilanchored.”

This isn’t her first time catching the eye of her followers on Instagram this week. Also on Wednesday, Amber posted a video of her doing a belly dancing class and she was wearing a skintight outfit that accentuated her hourglass figure.

She shared the clip on social media with the simple caption: “Belly dancing class.”

Belly dancing class 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Her followers went absolutely bonkers after Rose posted the video and watched it more than 761k times and tossed out over 69k likes.

The recent social media posts come only days after Rose calling things off with her Dancing With the Stars beau Val Chmerkovskiy

Rose’s relationship with Val only went on for five months, but the two seemed to have been totally infatuated with each other during the time. Rose has since deleted the post, but she took to Instagram to express that she and Chmmerkovskiy “broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still love each other’s families even more.”

