Amazon Prime Is Expanding Globally To Take On Netflix

Amazon Prime is looking to challenge streaming service giant Netflix by revealing huge plans to expand globally.

For Amazon customers, the streaming video service was simply a nice addition to the Prime subscription plan. In December, it looks like Amazon Prime is going to be becoming a much bigger deal.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, the hosts of the motoring show The Grand Tour explained that the series would be available in more than 200 countries in December. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May explained that the show would exclusively be on Amazon, which means that the Prime Video service will be expanding worldwide.

By expanding globally, Amazon is setting itself up for a more competition position against Netflix, which is already available in 60 countries and has plans to spread to 130 more in January, according to The Next Web.

Most recently, Amazon has joined forces with Bollywood studios and distributors such as Dharma Productions and T-Series in India. With these partnerships, Amazon is hoping to be able to offer the Prime subscription at only a fraction of the cost as compared to Netflix.

Netflix costs between $90 and $143 per year in India, while Amazon Prime Video with a Prime subscription comes in at only $15 annually and with additional benefits.

Much like Stranger Things and House of Cards on Netflix, Amazon plans to invest in developing exclusive original content. Another similarity is that Amazon licenses movies and shows from global distributors and shows.

While Amazon is making big plans to compete with their rival, Netflix is finding inventive ways to try and maintain their stronghold on the streaming service market.

At the moment, Netflix still has a better movie library than any of the main competitors.

The Grand Tour will be coming to Amazon Prime on November 18 in the UK, Germany, and Japan. Prior to the debut of the show, Amazon is marking down Prime subscription costs from $99 to $79 in the US, and from £79 to £59 in the UK.

Do you think Amazon Prime will ever be able to catch up to Netflix?

