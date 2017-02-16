Amanda Knox Reveals Details About Lesbian Relationships While In Prison

In 2007, Amanda Knox was found guilty of murdering a British student in Italy and spent four years in jail. In 2011, the verdict was overturned and Knox was released, though there are still people who question her involvement in the murders. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the controversial figure wrote an incredibly candid essay about her time in prison and how she found companionship and a romantic interest in a fellow inmate.

In the essay, titled “Amanda Knox: What romance in prison actually looks like,” Knox revealed intimate details about a relationship she had with someone she referred to as “Leny” who was a “small town drug dealer.”

Knox says the reason the relationship began was because, despite her family visiting her in prison, she experienced vast amounts of loneliness while in jail. The relationship began as merely companionship to help ease the pain of isolation, but began to develop into something else entirely.

Of the transition, Knox revealed, “At least initially, Leny might not have been trying to seduce me, and was actually just in need of someone kind to distract her from her loneliness.”

Knox had been a supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout her whole life, something that Leny was appreciative of. The two would spend afternoons walking the perimeter of the prison platonically, until one day when Leny asked if she could hold Knox’s hand.

“I can do things to you that no man can,” Leny tried convincing Knox.

Despite rejections, Leny thought it was just Knox playing hard to get. “One day, Leny kissed me,” Knox recalled. “I gritted my teeth and half-smiled, wavering between embarrassment and anger.”

Despite Knox’s fleeting comfort with the companionship, she didn’t want to cave into the pressure of advancing the relationship. Knox revealed, “Thanks to the support of my friends and family, I didn’t need relationships in prison as much as other inmates did.”

Of other relationships she witnessed, Knox explained they were just as complex as relationships outside of prison. “There were tearful breakups, and sometimes fistfights between new partners and exes,” Knox confessed.

Being an American involved in a highly publicized murder trial, Knox stood out compared to other inmates. “Most of my fellow inmates were bigger, tougher, meaner, more desperate, and had less to lose than me, so I never let my guard down,” she noted.

