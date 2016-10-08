Alicia Keys Adds Poignant Message To ‘Blended Family’ (What You Do For Love)’

Alicia Keys’ powerful new song Blended Family (What You Do ForLove) becomes even more impactful after the singer adds a heartfelt ode.



In Blended Family, Keys talks about the joys and struggles of creating a new family with her husband Swizz Beatz. AS$P Rocky joins her on the track and recalls the best parts of being a kid in a blended family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the song is powerful enough on its own, Keys’ took it to another level with a post to her website.

“The understanding, compassion and support we’ve found is a powerful testament to the healing that comes when we choose love,” Keys said. “Especially for the kids … the most important part of our lives. Celebrating Mashonda for our commitment to each other with support and true growth.”

Blended Family will appear on Keys’ upcoming album Here.

[ H/T Rolling Stone ]