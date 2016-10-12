Alberto Del Rio And Paige Go Into Detail About Being Attacked With A Knife

Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio and his wrestler girlfriend Paige have opened up regarding the details of the knife attack that went down last week.

There has been speculation as to the validity of the story in light of the fact that no witnesses have come forward, there’s been no confirmation from police, and the knife wounds look awful suspicious.

TMZ caught up with the duo in NYC, and the wrestler dished on some of the specifics of the attack.

“It was an incident with a guy who disrespected my girl and I just got involved in a street fight,” Del Rio explained. “I got a little bit hurt, but thank God I’m fine right now.”

In response to the people who have believe Del Rio fabricated the story, he says the accusations are “ridiculous.”

On his Instagram page, the WWE star shared the story about the knife attack.

The post read:

“Mr. Rodriguez (“Alberto El Patron”) shortly after eating a meal before his flight was assaulted by a criminal with a knife outside the restaurant. Mr. Rodriguez suffered multiple lacerations on his arm and other parts of his body defending against the criminal as Police were called by witnesses. Mr. Rodriguez received medical attention and went back to the Police Department and was unable to make his flight. Mr. Rodriguez has spoken with the ownership of Lucha Libre AAA WorldWide and given them documentation of the incident. Mr. Rodriguez greatly regrets not being there yesterday for his fans in Mexico and promises to everyone he will make this up as soon as possible. Despite the graphic lacerations Mr. Rodriguez will not miss any of his shows for the remainder of the year and is ready to compete this weekend in the UK.”

“El Patron” also posted an image on Instagram showing the lacerations to his arm and head.

While the past few months have been undeniably tumultuous for Paige and Del Rio due to her suspensions from the WWE, the two feel that their relationship is strong as ever. Del Rio, who is now going by Alberto Rodriguez, recently addressed his relationship with Paige.

