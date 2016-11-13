Alabama Mayor Creates Crowdfunding Campaign to Send Anti-Trump Celebrities to Mexico

Wanting celebrities who claimed they’d leave America if Trump won the presidential election to put their money where their mouths were, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the celebrities relocate to Tijuana, Mexico.

The campaign, titled “Don’t Let the Screen Door Hit You,” aims to raise $10 million for celebrities such as Spike Lee, Miley Cyrus, and Cher who threatened to leave the country if the Republican candidate defeated Hillary Clinton. Kennon aims to raise enough money to get bus tickets for “celebrities, athletes and other high-minded elitists who are traumatized by the new Trump era” with his campaign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kennon’s Facebook post reads: “For us loving and sensitive Trump supporters, it is imperative that we help those downtrodden, multi-millionaire Hillary supporters find a better quality of life in Mexico or any other third world country for that matter and in the process help them gain a little perspective of reality instead of their worthless hyperbole.”

In the three days since the campaign’s launch, it has received $695 from donors.

[H/T AL.com]