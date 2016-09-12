AJ Styles Made The Internet Cry Happy Tears With His WWE Backlash Title Win

AJ Styles won his first WWE World Championship last night at Backlash, becoming the first person in professional wrestling to have held world titles in ROH, TNA, New Japan, and now WWE.

Styles went head to head against Dean Ambrose, eventually busting out his signature Styles Clash and getting a thee-count to lock in the win. But what happened after on the Internet was almost better than Styles’ World Championship win. Flooded with excitement, Twitter let their emotions run wild for Styles taking the title:

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’d have told me 3 years ago that AJ Styles and Kevin Steen would hold the top 2 titles in WWE, I’d have pointed at you and laughed. — El Ligero (@Ligero1) September 12, 2016

Right now, it’s hard to find someone better in the ring than AJ Styles. Dude is on another level. #WWEBacklash — #BROKEN PWP Nation (@PWPNation) September 12, 2016

AJ STYLES is champion. All is right in the world. #WWEBacklash — NappyTHEGREAT (@TheKingNappy) September 12, 2016

AJ Styles! The first ever TNA guy to win the WWE title #WWEBacklash — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) September 12, 2016

THEY DONT WANT NONE BABY AJ STYLES IS FINALLY THE WWE CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BvQtheDuNN — Slobknockery (@slobknockery) September 12, 2016

AJ Styles has done something pretty amazing, and it’s always a pleasure to see the Internet pour their soul out in the most hilarious way possible.