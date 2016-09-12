Popculture

AJ Styles Made The Internet Cry Happy Tears With His WWE Backlash Title Win

AJ Styles won his first WWE World Championship last night at Backlash, becoming the first person in professional wrestling to have held world titles in ROH, TNA, New Japan, and now WWE.

Styles went head to head against Dean Ambrose, eventually busting out his signature Styles Clash and getting a thee-count to lock in the win. But what happened after on the Internet was almost better than Styles’ World Championship win. Flooded with excitement, Twitter let their emotions run wild for Styles taking the title:

AJ Styles has done something pretty amazing, and it’s always a pleasure to see the Internet pour their soul out in the most hilarious way possible.

