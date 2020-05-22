Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: Man Recording Video of Incident Arrested on Murder Charges

William “Roddie” Bryan has been arrested in connection to the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Thursday, as well as the fact that he’s being charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to TMZ.

Arbery was shot in his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood on February 23 by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis. The two claimed that Arbery fit the description of a burglary suspect in the area nearby. As they confronted and later fatally shot Arbery, Bryan filmed the incident. Both of the McMichaels were arrested on May 7, after the GBI took over the case from local police. The arrests came after weeks of public outcry over the shooting of Arbery, which had previously resulted in no arrests.

“We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process,” an Arbery family attorney said about Bryan’s arrest. “His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.” They added that the family was “thankful for the diligence of the GBI and the way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case.”

Prior to his arrest, Bryan had spoken out after the footage he’d shot in February had leaked online, which is what led for widespread calls to action in the first place. While he claims he had no involvement in the actual shooting, the initial police report indicated that he’d tried to black Arbery before the shooting. He’s also claimed that he’s feared for his life about the incident.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, had previously told TMZ about the kind of legal outcome she’s hoping for. “We want all parties involved to go to prison for life,” she said, adding that her late son’s legal team also thought Bryan was involved in the killing, despite his claims. Incidentally, Bryan was never able to explain why he had the footage if he wasn’t involved. Arbery family attorney, Lee Merritt also wanted all three men involved to be arrested “appropriately sentenced.

As calls for arrests grew in the weeks leading up to the three arrests, LeBron James spoke out about the situation on his Instagram. “I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise),” he wrote, adding “my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!”