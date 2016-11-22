Adele Announces She Is Having Another Baby

Pop superstar Adele might be expecting a second baby!

On Monday night, the “Hello” singer dropped the news on the crowd in Phoenix at the last concert of her North American tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the show came to a close, Adele was filmed saying, “Give it up for me – I did it. I’ll see you on the other side. In a couple of years I’ll be back. You won’t be able to get rid of me.”

Then she dropped the bomb, “I’m going to have another baby.”

While Adele may have indicated that she has another baby on the way, there is skepticism as to whether she is already pregnant considering after she poured champagne for her band, Adele had some wine herself.

Adele is already mother to her four-year-old son Angelo with partner Simon Konecki.

In a September of 2015 issue of Time magazine, Adele said of her son: “He makes me so proud of myself, and he makes me like myself so much. And I’ve always liked myself. I’ve never not liked myself. I don’t have hangups like that. But I’m so proud of myself that I made him in my belly. Cooked him in my belly and then he came out of me! This human who’s suddenly walking around and doing his own thing. I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes … Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what.”

Upon arriving home after finishing her tour, Adele’s family gave her a special surprise. They hung a giant banner that read, “Mummy you did it!”

The 28-year-old British musician shared a picture of the celebration with her more than 21.3 million followers on Instagram. She captioned the photo: “I just finished my 107 shows in 10 months. 100% live every night. I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself. You lot have been incredible, every night you’ve been so beautiful, loving and engaged. My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And my beautiful family made it easy for me to do. Big love x.”

Adele’s tour will officially come to a close in 2017. She will continue in February through March for eight additional dates at venues in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will finally end in Auckland.

This was the first time Adele toured in four years.

Check out the video of Adele announcing that she is going to have another baby here.

Are you excited that Adele wants to have another baby?

[H/T The Guardian, People]