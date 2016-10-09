Actress Amber Tamblyn Reveals Being Sexually Abused The Same Way Donald Trump Joked About

Actress Amber Tamblyn has opened up about past sexual abuse amid Donald Trump’s controversy surrounding a leaked tape containing lewd conversation about groping women.

Tamblyn took to Instagram to recount an incident where her ex-boyfriend abducted her from a club, grabbing her in the same manner Trump joked about.

“I need to tell you a story. With the love and support of my husband, I’ve decided I need to share it publicly,” she began by writing on Instagram alongside a photo of the businessman turned presidential hopeful.

“A very long time ago I ended a long emotionally and physically abusive relationship with a man I had been with for some time. One night I was at a show with a couple girlfriends in Hollywood, listening to a DJ we all loved. I knew there was a chance my ex could show up, but I felt protected with my girls around me. Without going into all the of the details, I will tell you that my ex did show up, and came up to me in the crowd.

What happened next can only be defined as sexual abuse, and Temblyn explains it in painful detail.

“He’s a big guy, taller than me. The minute he saw me, he picked me up with one hand by my hair and with his other hand, he grabbed me under my skirt by my vagina— my p—y?— and lifted me up off the floor, literally, and carried me, like something he owned, like a piece of trash, out of the club.”

“I screamed and kicked and cried. He carried me this way, suspended by his hands, all the way across the room, pushing past people until he got to the front door. My friends ran after him, trying to stop him. We got to the front door and I thank God his brothers were also there and intervened. In the scuffle he grabbed at my clothes, trying to hold onto me, screaming at me, and inadvertently ripped off my grandmother’s necklace, which I was wearing. The rest of this night is a blur I do not remember.”

“To this day I remember that moment. I remember the shame. I am afraid my mom will read this post. I’m even more afraid that my father could ever know this story. That it would break his heart. I couldn’t take that. But you understand, don’t you? I needed to tell a story. Enjoy the debates tonight.”

Tamblyn’s story comes on the heels of tonight’s second presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton which begins at 6:00 PM EST.

