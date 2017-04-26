Section Of Letter From Aaron Hernandez To Reported Prison Lover’s Father Revealed

A portion of a letter from Aaron Hernandez to his alleged prison lover has surfaced and the late NFL star hinted at the fact that he was going to commit suicide.

“I think I’m gonna hang it up. LOL,” the former New England Patriots standout wrote to his rumored prison boyfriend, Kyle Kennedy.

The details from the note were revealed by Kyle Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Jr.

“My client at the time didn’t read into that he thought it was a joke,” Army said. “But obviously three weeks later, when we see what happened, it has a different meaning for him.”

In the hours before Aaron Hernandez hung himself, Kyle Kennedy, who is known in prison as “Pure,” was placed in solitary confinement for “violating a jailhouse rule,’ according to Daily Mail.

Hernandez penned a letter to Kyle Kennedy’s father, Matthew Kennedy. A portion of the letter surfaced on the Internet after Army Jr. shared what was allegedly from the deceased athlete.

“Mr. Kennedy, it’s Aaron,” Hernandez allegedly wrote. “I’m writing to you and Pure doesn’t know. I wrote to him just to let him know that I wrote to you out of respect for him. He’s my brother and he always will be.”

Back in September of last year, Aaron Hernandez filed a request to have Kyle Kennedy become his cellmate.

“The request, while initially approved, was later terminated by the supervisor of the jail,” Army said. “The issues as my client understands them was the size difference between Aaron Hernandez and himself. The superintendent of the jail informed him that they typically want to house prisoners of the same race and of basically the same size so that if an altercation breaks out there is at least the appearance of equity.”

Hernandez was listed at 6ft. 2 in. and weighed in at 245 lbs during his NFL days. Kyle Kennedy wrote on his Write A Prisoner page that he was 5ft. 10in. and weighed 175 lbs.

Army said that Kyle described Hernandez as one of the most “powerful forces of a person he’s ever known.” Kyle also reportedly said, “Aaron could take any situation, no matter how bad it seemed, and turn it into a positive. He was always smiling.”

