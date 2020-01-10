Aaron Hernandez Netflix Documentary Details How Patriots Star Blamed Mother for His Crimes: ‘You F—d Me Up’

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will be featured in a three-part documentary that will stream on Netflix starting on Jan. 15. The documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, will take a look at Hernandez who was serving a life sentence in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 and one of the notable parts in the documentary is a recording of him seemingly confronting his mother, Terri Hernandez, for causing the problems he was dealing with. “I was the happiest little kid in the world, and you f—d me up,” Aaron Hernandez said in the recording via PEOPLE.

“I ain’t living with that,” she responded.

“You did,” he fired back. “I had nobody. What’d you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?”

Hernandez’s brother, Jonathan, told PEOPLE that the NFL star went thought a lot when he was younger. The Florida Gators alum suffered physical emotional and sexual abuse before turning to violence.

“He had a lot of things happen, both good and bad,” Jonathan said. “People think they know about my brother, but they really don’t. They know what they saw in the news, but they don’t know all the struggles he faced.”

Along with the murder of Lloyd, Hernandez was accused of the murder of two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012. However, he was acquitted of that crime, but he still have to serve a life sentence for murder of Lloyd. And in the book Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, he was linked to a fourth murder but he was never tried for it.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,” Kyle Kennedy, Hernandez’s former cellmate said in the book.

The news of Hernandez was shocking to NFL fans at the time because he was one of the Patriots’ top players. His best season was in 2011 when the team went to Super Bowl as he recorded 79 receptions, 910 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 38 career games with the Patriots and recorded 175 receptions for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns. During his time at Florida, Hernandez helped the team win the BCS National Championship in 2009.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.