A Netflix Email Scam Is out to Steal Your Banking Info

Someone out there is trying to make everyone turn against Netflix with a devious internet scam.

The scam is being perpetrated by people claiming to be Netflix and targets your personal information such as your credit card numbers, social security numbers, etc.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beware Netflix customers! Email scam targeting users’ personal info https://t.co/oSRrBg89yv pic.twitter.com/pDtbPNacOW — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2017

An email going around posing as Netflix asks people to fill out the information and email it back – no thank you!

Cyber security company FireEye released a statement on what happens if you give out your information:

The attack seems to start with an email notification — sent by the attackers — that asks the user to update their Netflix membership details. The phishing link inside the email body directs recipients to a page that attempts to mimic a Netflix login page.

Upon submitting their credentials, victims are then directed to webpages requesting additional membership details and payment information. These websites also attempt to mimic authentic Netflix webpages and appear legitimate. Once the user has entered their information, they are taken to the legitimate Netflix homepage.

Netflix assures it will never ask for your social security number or a credit card number (unless you need to update your account.)

So just be careful and keep an eye out on where your emails are coming from, and if it doesn’t seem quite right, just hit delete and contact Netflix directly to see if your details are truly in need of an update.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.