A Massive Shark Lurks Under Young Surfer Mid-Wave

A terrifying photo has surfaced online showing a massive shark lurking directly under a young surfer while riding a wave.

Facebook user Chris Hasson captured the photo of his 10-year-old, Eden, shredding a wave while the horrifying shark the only a matter of feet away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hasson and his family were hanging at Samurai Beach in the Australian town of Port Stephens. While watching his son surf, Chris happened to notice something strange out of the corner of his eye.

“I quickly called him in and whistled,” Hasson told Associated Press. “He saw a shape in the wave and thought it was seaweed and felt something as he went over the top – he got his leg rope caught on something but he thought nothing of it until he saw the photo.”

He decided to pull out of his camera and take a bunch of photos. When Chris went back to look through the photos, he noticed the incredibly large shark.

“It was a chance encounter, a one in a million photo,” Hasson said according to CNN.

Instead of reacting in horror, Hasson said that everyone was totally excited after he showed them the shocking pic.

“Everyone was high-fiving after they saw the photo,” Hasson said.

Chris even mentioned that his son cracked a joke about the death-defying experience. “Lucky I didn’t fall off,” Eden said.

Eden wasn’t bothered by the incident whatsoever, and was back in the water surfing the very next day, Chris said.

“He’s getting a kick out of the attention,” Hassan said.

Experts have reportedly told Chris Hassan that the shark was likely a white shark that was a little more than 8 feet long.

A shark researcher at James Cook University agreed that it was likely a small great white and said it was probably “spooked and…[was] rolling away from the board to escape it,” according to the Guardian.

How would you react if you saw this shark directly below you while you were surfing?

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Unleash Hands Down The Most NSFW Pics | A Picture Of Tonya Harding Has Surfaced, And Times Are Looking Tough For The Former Ice Queen | A New Donald Trump Picture Reveals A Potential Photoshop Blunder With His Hands | Paris Jackson Responds to Wendy Williams After ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview | Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry’s Farrah Abraham Slam

[H/T Facebook: Chris Hasson, CNN, Guardian]