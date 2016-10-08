A Major Piece Of Tupac History Is Set To Be Auctioned Against Family’s Wishes

The Bible Tupac read while serving time at the Clinton Correctional Facility can now be yours for just $54,000.

It’s one of many of the late rapper’s belongings that are being sold for profit, and it’s something his family isn’t exactly on board with. Nonetheless, the sale is moving forward and because the Holy Book is signed by Tupac himself, it may very well bring in even more than initial asking price.

While Tupac’s family doesn’t want the Bible to be auctioned, the majority of the proceeds will go directly to them.

