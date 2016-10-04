3 Children Found In Home With Both Parents Deceased

Two adults in McKeesport, Pennsylavania were found dead in their home after their 7-year-old daughter informed school officials that she was unable to wake them up.

On Monday evening, the bodies of 26-year-old Christopher Dilly and 25-year-old Jessica Lally were found dead of suspected drug overdoses in their apartment, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon enterting the apartment, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, and a 9-month-old girl were discovered inside the home. They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to 6ABC.

Christopher Dilly and Jessica Lally were believed to have been dead for a day or two before being discovered, Lt. Andrew Schurman said. He also mentioned that the authorities are under the impression that they died of a drug overdose with no evidence of foul play being present at the crime.

The coroner’s office will be conducting autopsies to determine the exact cause and manner of Dilly and Lally’s deaths.

Around 5pm, police were called to the couple’s home in the 900 block of Evans Avenue. Pennsylvania school officials alerted the authorities after the couple’s oldest daughter told the school counselor that something was wrong with her parents.

In February, Jessica Lally’s sister, Courtney, took to Facebook to publicly accuse her sister of being a bad parent and a drug addict.

Earlier that same day, the police reported that another fatal heroin overdose happened on the same street.

We hope that these children will be given the proper care they need in the wake of this awful incident.

[H/T 6ABC, Daily Mail]