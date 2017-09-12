Tyrese Gibson Begs The Rock To Scrap His ‘Fast And Furious’ Spinoff Film

Fans may be looking forward to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's solo Fast and Furious film, but Tyrese Gibson isn't alright with the spinoff happening.

Thanks to The Wrap, fans have learned Gibson recently reached out to Johnson is a series of now-deleted social media posts. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of him with Jonson on the red carpet.

"I don't do email bruh. You got my cell same San Diego # hit me," Gibson captioned the photo, calling out Johnson for screening his calls. Gibson stressed that Johnson was avoiding contact with him, and public exchange only got worse from there.

The back-and-forth began Sunday when Johnson posted a picture of himself reading some papers. The documents appeared to be about a new project the star was working on, and many fans - as well as Gibson - felt the papers had to do with a Fast and Furious spinoff.

So, of course, Gibson comments on the post to beg Johnson to skip the spinoff.

I have and will never have a problem with this major movie star. He's my brother," Gibson wrote in a now-deleted comment.

#Tyrese is still trying to get #DwayneJohnson to hear him out but it looks like Dwayne still has him on read 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

"I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date," Gibson wrote. "When we shoot, we all eat. When we eat, show up as a family display. Our love, our funny stuff, our story lines, and hearts in every frame."

Given Gibson's comments, it seems the actor is worried a spinoff will effect the franchise and its upcoming release dates. However, in a different comment, the actor does make it sound like the Fast and Furious just doesn't ride solo.

"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my texts messages. #FastFamily is just that a family……We don't fly solo."

The next Fast and Furious movie is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2019.