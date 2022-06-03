Yella Breezy Arrested Amidst Ongoing Sexual Assault Case

✖

Rapper Yella Breezy is addressing his recent arrest. Complex reports that he was booked in connection with a 2021 sexual assault case he's been fighting. Online jail records reveal Breezy, real name Markies Deandre Conway, was arrested in the Collin County, Texas Sheriff's Office just a day after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, citing "bond held insufficient." He was held on a $1 million bond. The arrest came six months after he was arrested on multiple felony charges, including sexual assault as well as abandoning or endangering a child, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the latter of which is classified as a misdemeanor. But Breezy says it was flawed.

He took to Instagram in his Stories to clear up any confusion. "I got arrested for a ticket and the D.A. went off my bond and raised it to $1,000,000 (some unheard of s–t)," he wrote. "Same case I been fighting that's about to get dropped but the "system" prolonging it in hopes to catch me in something so they can stick anything on me. But that case about to get DISMISSED ain't no second charge!!! Where do y'all get y'all information from?"

In regards to the incident in 2021, Breezy maintains his innocence. The woman alleges the rapper raped her after a date in April 2021.

"Y'all just gotta stop playing on my name, you know what I'm saying?" he said at the time. "I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything that was going on, but it's false allegations. Everybody that knows me knows that I'm not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain't no aggressive person, like, that don't even fit me, at all."

Regarding the child endangerment charge, he says that's also foul. He notes that he too is a father.

"I die for my kids. So the child endangerment doesn't have anything to do with anything sexual, for the people who can't understand," he added. "It's something that happened when they came and arrested me. But I can't really speak on a lot of the stuff."