XXXTentacion’s Mom Suggests Slain Rapper Was Going to Be a Father

Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion‘s mother, appeared to hint that the rapper was about to become a father after posting a mysterious sonogram on Instagram Thursday.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard wrote. She did not include any further details, including the identity of the child’s mother.

Sources told TMZ that the mother is not XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, but a source for Us Weekly confirmed the Instagram account does belong to Benard.

At the time of his death Monday afternoon, the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was awaiting trial on charges stemming from an October 2016 arrest. He was charged with false imprisonment, witness tampering and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. He was put on house arrest in December 2017, but allowed to tour in March to promote his second album ?.

XXXTentacion was killed on Monday afternoon outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Late Wednesday, 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car. Police have issued arrest warrants for two other suspects.

Police believe the murder was a robbery gone wrong. Witnesses said a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from XXXTentacion’s car.

“I didn’t hear about him having beef with anyone locally,” Talyssa Lee, an acquaintance of the rapper, told the Miami New Times. “I feel like the people around him wouldn’t have the guts to do it… They’re all kids. They couldn’t even stand up to him about Geneva [Ayala, the young woman who accused him of abuse].”

Lawyers for XXXTentacion said he was shot in the jaw.

Ayala took to Twitter after XXXTentacion’s death to ask fans to leave her alone.

“I know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. Just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments,” Ayala tweeted on Tuesday. “I honestly don’t care for any of the hype. I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone.”

She added, “It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me… I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

Following XXXTentacion’s death, a GoFundMe account set up to help Ayala pay for the medical costs caused by XXXTentacion’s alleged beatings reached far passed the $25,000 goal.

The account has now raised $36,275.