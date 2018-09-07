XXXTentacion Helped His Mother Buy Her Dream Home Just Before His Death

Before his murder, rapper XXXTentacion helped his mother buy her dream house in Parkland, Florida.

According to documents filed on Aug. 23 obtained by The Blast, Cleopatra Bernard bought a $3.4 million mansion. The 15,000-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It is located in a gated community and described as an “entertainer’s dream.”

The home has a grand foyer, sweeping staircase, home theater and a digital smart home system.

The Blast’s sources said XXXTentacion saw the home before his death and believed it would be a great house for his mother. On Aug. 13, she made an offer and closed on the house nine days later. Sources said she paid in full and owns other homes in the area.

XXXTentacion, born Jaseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18. He was 20 years old.

Four suspects, including alleged gunman Michael Boatwright, have been arrested in connection with the murder. Police said the suspects also took a Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 in it from XXXTentacion’s sports car.

XXXTentacion was a controversial rapper, and was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges stemming from an October 2016 arrest at the time of his death. He released two albums during his lifetime. After his death, his single “Sad!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and broke a Spotify record with 10.4 million streams on June 19.

The rapper made sure his family was taken care off, spending parts of his fortune on homes. According to records obtained by TMZ in June, he bought four South Florida homes between April and June for his family members, totalling $1.7 million. His will declared everything he earned will go to his mother as the trustees. His two brothers are listed as beneficiaries of the trust.

Bernard has suggested that XXXTentacion is going to be a father. Days after the murder, she shared a sonogram, adding the caption “He left us a final gift.” On Aug. 22, she shared a photo of a woman’s baby bump, adding “It’s a boy.” However, she has not revealed the identity of the woman.

XXXTentacion’s mother also organized a June 27 memorial for her son at BB&T Center, the arena where the NHL’s Florida Panthers play. Thousands of fans attended the event, but they respected the family’s wishes to keep the event private. No phones or cameras were allowed to record the event.

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit,” XXXTentacion’s representatives said in a statement in June.

Photo credit: Getty Images