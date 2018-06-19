XXXTentacion’s Family Believes He Was Victim of Premeditated Murder

XXXTentacion's family does not believe the rapper's murder was a robbery gone wrong, but instead think he was targeted on Monday.

Sources close to the "Look At Me" rapper's family told The Blast they think two gunmen were looking to kill him. they do not believe investigator's theories that he was killed in a robbery, and wants investigators to question people who might want him killed.

"This was not random," one source told The Blast.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, XXXTentacion, who was born Jaseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida just before 4 p.m. XXXTentacion was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

"At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV," officials said. "Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery."

Officials told The Blast a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from the rapper. They describe the suspects as two black males who were wearing purple, long-sleeved hoodies. The shooter is believed to be wearing a red mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (954) 321-4210 or Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

XXXTentacion was a controversial figure in the rap community. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges related to an October 2016 arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In December 2017, prosecutors added more felony charges, including witness tampering. He was put on house arrest before the trial, but was allowed to leave for a tour.

The rapper also had a troubled relationship with his mother and was expelled from middle school for fighting. After dropping out of high school in 10th grade, he faced a gun possession charge. While in juvenile detention, he beat up a homosexual cellmate and used homophobic language while describing the incident during a podcast interview.

XXXTantacion also had a feud with Drake, who was accused of ripping off "Look at Me."

In recent months, XXXTantacion was trying to rehabilitate his image. In October, he said he would donate $100,000 to anti-domestic violence causes. In January, he shared a video of himself making donations to a foster home. And hours before his death, XXXTantacion said he was organizing a fundraiser in Florida for this weekend.

"Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion," the rapper's label, Caroline Records, said in a statement to Variety. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."