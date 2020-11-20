Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates His Tribute Song to Dad Eddie Going No. 1

Wolfgang Van Halen has a lot of cause for celebration, after his tribute song to his late dad Eddie Van Halen went to Number 1 on the charts. Just hours after its debut, the tune — titled "Distance" — landed at the #1 spot on the iTunes overall charts. Taking to Instagram, Van Halen commented on the epic achievement by saying that it had left him "speechless."

"The response to Distance has been mind-blowing and I’m so thankful for each and every one of you," he went on to say. "Know that the weight of this moment is not lost on me. Thank you." Van Halen then added, "Wish you were here for this, Pop." Over on Twitter, the singer/songwriter retweeted a post that reflected the video for "Distance" — which is made up of old home movie footage of the father and son duo — had quickly racked up 1.1 million views, as well as 5,000 comments. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the song on Twitter and Instagram.