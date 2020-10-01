Watch 'The Voice' Coaches Cover Bob Marley's 'One Love'

Ahead of the new season of The Voice, the season's four coaches came together to share a little music, performing a cover of Bob Marley's "One Love" in a new video shared on Wednesday. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are all featured in the clip, which was filmed in a neighborhood setting on the backlot of Universal Studios, where the show is taped. Host Carson Daly also makes an appearance.

The video begins with Legend playing a piano and singing, Clarkson looking out from a window as she starts to harmonize with Legend. Shelton and Stefani soon appear on a front stoop, a guitar in Shelton's hand as the couple added their voices to the song. As the song continues, other neighbors look out their own windows and join in to create a choir of voices.

In a preview clip previously shared by the show, the four coaches discussed how they passed their time in quarantine, which Shelton and Stefani spent together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. "This summer during quarantine, I learned how to make jam," Shelton revealed. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam. That's a lot of work! Probably will never do that again but I know how to do it."

Stefani added that their time in Oklahoma, which was spent with her three sons, was "magical" since "we don't ever have that much solid time together."

"We did do a lot of fun stuff," she said. "We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

Clarkson joked that her quarantine looked a bit different, since she was continually working on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "The thing about quarantine for me is that everyone's been bored, and I've been working," she laughed. "I'm actually thankful for it because I have a job. Having my talk show, it has been nice talking to people all over the world that really remind you that there are some really beautiful souls and spirits out there doing amazing things that really need a spotlight and are really helping."

Legend was also working, finishing his album Bigger Love along with spending time with his family, including young children Luna and Miles. "I didn't really get a chance to come up with new hobbies," he said. "Free time really didn't increase very much during quarantine for me."

Season 19 of The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.