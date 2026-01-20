WATCH: Country Music Singer’s Barn Catches Fire in Harrowing Video

In a shocking video, country singer Tayler Holder saved several animals from a barn after it caught fire.

The 28-year-old artist is being complimented for his quick response that saved several goats on his family’s farm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, on December 15, the barn caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames. Holder, his girlfriend Zoey Aune and his friend Zachary Aubuchon rushed to save all the creatures inside that were trapped in a pen.

“Yesterday was nothing short of a miracle, but God is SO SO good!! This was one of the scariest things I’ve ever walked out of my house [to],” he wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

“I thought we lost all of them, but luckily we caught it right as it happened and had so many amazing people around us to help,” he continued. “All of the animals are okay and safe, and a HUGE thank you to Pleasant View Fire Department for being here within minutes.”

The animal rights organization PETA complimented him in the post’s comments.

“So terrifying. It’s so important to make sure everyone is safe, including our animals,” the comment read.

The country singer is best known for his song “Dyin’ Flame,” which was remixed by music legend T-Pain. He currently has over 650,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.