Wanda Jackson Retires From Performing

Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson has announced that she is retiring from performing, with a representative for Jackson sharing the news in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, March 26.

“After over 60 years of touring, Wanda Jackson wishes to announce her retirement from performing,” the message read. “This retirement is solely based on health and safety. It has been a wild ride. Thank you all for all the years of continued fandom and support. This is not the end, just the beginning of a new chapter. Join us as we congratulate the Queen of Rockabilly on over six decades of rip roaring live performances, priceless stories and countless shimmies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The statement also announced that Jackson, 81, has canceled two upcoming performances at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend and Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender, but added, “In true rockabilly spirit, please still go out to these shows and keep the spirit of rockabilly alive.”

Known as the “Queen of Rockabilly,” Jackson found success in the ’50s and ’60s as a pioneering female rockabilly artist, often combining the genre with country music. After high school, she began touring, often with Elvis Presley, who encouraged her rockabilly sound. Jackson signed with Capitol Records in 1956 and later earned hits including “Let’s Have a Party,” “Right or Wrong” and “In the Middle of a Heartache.”

During a decline in rockabilly’s popularity, Jackson found country success in the late ’60s before rockabilly’s revival in the ’80s, which saw Jackson return to rock music. The singer regularly toured Europe in the ’80s and ’90s and is credited with influencing stars like Cyndi Lauper, Rosanne Cash, Pam Tillis and Rosie Flores.

Her most recent album was 2012’s Unfinished Business, and during her career, Jackson has released over 40 studio albums, one international studio album, four live albums, seven tribute and cover albums, 21 compilation albums and two box sets.

Jackson has won numerous awards, including a 1964 Grammy nomination for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance for her 1964 album Two Sides of Wanda, and in 2009, the singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as an early influence. In 2017, she released her autobiography, Every Night is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ebet Roberts