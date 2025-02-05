Marc Cohn is sharing his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis publicly for the first time. The “Walking in Memphis” artist, 65, took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 30 to share a health update with his fans five years after his initial diagnosis.

“I feel like it’s time to tell you, my fans, what many of my colleagues, friends and family already know. About five years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” Cohn began his message. “I waited this long to tell you about the diagnosis because I needed time to process the unsettling news myself.”

“But the good news is this: I’m doing everything I can to stave off Parkinson’s progression, and with those efforts, I have been able to continue playing shows for you all,” continued the Grammy winner.

“Some nights have been more difficult than others, but there were moments of healing and deep gratitude for my ability to stand at the microphone and continue to do the job I love so much,” Cohn noted. “These past few years have been a time of reflection and a reminder of the preciousness of every moment.”

The “True Companion” artist concluded by thanking his fans for “making [his] music a part of your daily lives,” writing that he feels he’s “been a guest at your weddings, your delivery rooms, your first dances, and all the passages we all go through.”

Singer, songwriter, and musician Marc Cohn is shown performing on stage during a “live” concert appearance on February 27, 2016. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images)

“This is just another passage… another opportunity to learn another dance,” he shared. “I plan on continuing to do shows for as long as possible. Come meet us on the road somewhere.” Cohn signed off “with love and gratitude” to all those who have supported him.

Grammy winners Mary Chapin Carpenter, David Foster and Roseanne Cash were among the many people to support Cohn in the wake of his announcement, “Sending love and gratitude to you for so many years of inspiration, music and friendship…may it continue,” Carpenter wrote, as Cash added simply, “Love you, Marc.” Foster chimed in, “Hey Marc-o think of you often and wish the very best on this journey u are now on.”

Cohn is currently on break from touring but will resume his performance schedule on Feb. 26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Cohn will then travel to Colorado and California before traveling to the East Coast in March.